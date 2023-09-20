Lancashire-based motor dealerships celebrate Group’s 20th Anniversary.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The family-run and owned Swansway Motor Group is celebrating its 20th Anniversary.

First established in September 2003, when the Smyth family bought LC Charles LTD and acquired a SEAT, Volkswagen, and Audi dealership in Crewe and Audi centres in both Stoke and Stafford. Since then, the business has expanded to include 21 franchised dealerships and five Motor Match used car supermarkets. This includes Blackburn Audi, Preston Audi and Volkswagen Van Centre Lancashire, employing 180 people in the area.

Founded by Mr Michael Smyth and joined by his three sons, Peter, John and David Smyth, the Smyth family have over 55 years of experience in the motor trade. Keeping with the family theme, Swansway currently employs over 1100 team members, with family relations running throughout the business. From fathers and sons to aunties, uncles and cousins, there are even several married couples who started their journeys with Swansway Motor Group.

Preston Audi: Swansway Motor Group celebrates its 20th anniversary

To celebrate its 20 years of business, Swansway will be hosting competitions on its social media accounts, giving away vouchers to its customers through a series of posts and quizzes.

The fun doesn’t stop there for the Swansway Family. Celebrations for the 20-year anniversary started in July with a long service dinner for the 23 team members who are also celebrating their 20th anniversary with the company. The three-course dinner saw those 23 employees spend the afternoon with Swansway Motor Group Chairman Michael Smyth and the Board of Directors, reminiscing and reflecting on the past 20 years, whilst looking forward to what else is to come.

Swansway Motor Group team members will also be entered into a prize draw to win vouchers and will receive a free lunch, cupcakes and accessories branded with the commemorative 20-year Swansway Logo.

Another way the group are celebrating is by doubling their Staff Fundraising donation to £200. During the month of September, any Swansway team member who applies for a fundraising donation will receive £200 towards their chosen charity. Through this initiative, Swansway hopes to encourage and celebrate their employees for their charity fundraising efforts. Giving back to the communities that they do business in, is something that Swansway Motor Group pride itself in, and providing their team members support for their fundraising activities is just one way they can give back.

Swansway Motor Group have also recently announced a £10,000 donation to the Cheshire Community Fund. With their Head Office, Accident Repair Centre, Fleet Department and five dealerships in the Cheshire area, this felt like an important step for the group to make, to give back to the community that welcomed the business 20 years ago.

Swansway has also supported 25 charities and food banks across the UK, through their Christmas, Easter, and Foodbank initiatives.

Over the last 12 months, Swansway Motor Group have continued to invest in the business, starting last September when they opened the doors to the brand new, purpose-built Oldham Volkswagen and Volkswagen Van Centre Oldham, strengthening the group's Volkswagen Commercial Vehicle offering to five retailers. Most recently, the group has opened a Rent-a-Car Oldham operating out of the new joint retailer, further enhancing the offering to the local people of Oldham.

In April, Swansway Motor Group opened their car-buying division Sell 2 Swansway, devised in direct response to the consumers' growing need for convenience.

The car-dealer group were also chosen by CUPRA UK as one of 56 retailers to focus their efforts on the CUPRA brand, with this saw a full renovation of their CUPRA Crewe dealership.

Over the last 20 Years, Swansway estimates that they have welcomed a quarter of a million customers into their showrooms for sales, service and MOT services alone.