Lancashire-based law firm expands executive leadership group

A law firm in Lancashire has boosted its executive leadership group by appointing Catherine Wong as marketing and business development director.

Catherine joins Napthens with over 20 years of experience in business-to-business marketing working for major brands, including RSA, Bupa, and law firm Hill Dickinson.

Experian Market IQ recently ranked Napthens as the number one mergers and acquisitions legal adviser in the north west, and the firm is looking to build on its recent successes of its rural, licensing and HR and employment services while growing the practice across its six-office network.

Jamie Allison, partner and head of real estate at Napthens commented on Catherine’s appointment. He said: “Catherine joins us at a pivotal point in the firm’s history as we embark on launching several new services and enhancing our presence in key locations across the north west.

“The firm continues to make strides across key areas and our focus remains on growth combined with continuing our excellent service to clients.

“Catherine’s skills and expertise will ensure she’s a great asset to the executive team. An excellent strategician, she will ensure the firm is seen as one of the leading legal brands in the region and further afield.”

Catherine added: “Napthens has an excellent reputation, and it was an opportunity not to be missed, considering the plans that are in place to build a firm for the future.

“What also drew me to the firm is its culture, where we have a ‘can-do’ approach mirrored by down-to-earth people who deliver excellent advice and support to clients and contacts.