Lancashire-based homebuilder evolves its brand and digital experience

Anwyl Homes, which has its regional headquarters in Chorley, Lancashire, has refreshed its online brand to mirror its new look, digital-led sales centres.

Marketing director Claire Anwyl said: “As a company, we’ve always adapted to the changing needs of the world around us. 2024 marks our first major brand update for a decade. It’s not simply a refresh but a coming of age – celebrating our history, experience, knowledge, and reputation while welcoming a digital future.

“Increasingly, our homeowners first meet us online. Today, they’ll be greeted by our new user-friendly website. With intuitive design and automated processes, they can check which properties are available and arrange viewings in one click. The website also provides important information to our homeowners about their new Anwyl home with appealing visuals to breakdown topics like energy efficiency.”

Anwyl has updated its website to reflect the look and feel of its customer-facing sales centres, where, over the past year, the developer has been honing the technology available. Customers can now explore developments and homes using 3D interactive screens before the properties are even built.

Claire added: “Our sales centres are welcoming spaces featuring cosy coffee bars, sofas and interactive screens, which give customers a place to relax and discuss their future home. Our colour palettes, décor, fonts, and signage have also been updated, ensuring our visual brand reflects our core values, experience and success.

“This evolution cements our position as a family builder combining more than 90 years’ experience with a forward-looking approach. To keep the online conversation going, we’ve also launched a podcast, with the first two episodes now available on Spotify or YouTube, which will cover topics around the property market, mortgages, buying tips and location hotspots.”

Anwyl is a family-run firm building around 800 homes per year, across 18 live outlets in Cheshire, North Wales, Shropshire, Lancashire, Greater Manchester and Merseyside. Its Homes division is split into two regional companies: Anwyl Homes Cheshire and North Wales, based in Ewloe, Flintshire and Anwyl Homes Lancashire, based in Chorley.

