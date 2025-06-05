Lancashire-based firm Conlon Construction starts work on new primary school

Preston's Conlon Construction begins work on a new primary school with an opening date set for September 2026.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conlon has started construction works on Kingsbourne Academy primary school, a new, 210-pupil school on the Kingsley Fields housing development in Nantwich, Cheshire.

The school will provide an array of outdoor learning provisions, as well as an athletics track, multi-use sports field, and a kitchen garden. Modern and stylish classrooms will be designed to provide an interactive hands-on approach to learning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The construction is being led by North West based company Conlon Construction.

Artistic impression of Kingsbourne Academy

Councillor Laura Crane, chair of Cheshire East Council’s children and families committee, said: “Although there were delays beyond the council’s control, I’m pleased to see that construction is now beginning on this site, bringing us closer to delivering a brand-new school for this growing community.

“Nantwich is a very popular area in our borough, especially for families. The new school aims to reduce the pressure on oversubscribed schools in the Nantwich area, limiting the need to travel across town.

“I'm excited to witness the progress of the construction and work closely with the dedicated teaching and support staff, who I’m confident will be well-prepared to welcome their first pupils next year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren Lee, Commercial Director at Conlon Construction said: “We’re proud to begin work on Kingsbourne Academy and be part of shaping the future for families in Nantwich. The school joins our growing portfolio of education projects delivered for Cheshire East Council over the past year, including Wilmslow High School and Springfield School.

“With extensive experience in building high-quality educational facilities – from primary schools to secondary and even university campuses – we’re confident in our ability to deliver modern, vibrant and sustainable learning spaces that inspire both students and staff.”

Steve Docking OBE, Chief Executive Officer of North West Academies Trust said: “We are delighted to be opening a new school in the heart of the Kingsbourne development and to be working in partnership with Cheshire East Council on this exciting project. At North West Academies Trust, we are committed to delivering exceptional education and creating nurturing, inspiring environments where children can thrive. This new school represents not only a response to growing demand in the area but also a fantastic opportunity to shape a vibrant, inclusive learning community from the ground up. We look forward to welcoming our first Reception pupils in 2026 and building a school that families in the local area can be truly proud of.”