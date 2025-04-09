Lancashire-based, BWS, promotes new Managing Director

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lancashire-based bid management and writing firm, BWS, has promoted its Commercial Director, Michael Baron, to the position of Managing Director.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael’s career as an accomplished executive-level leader spans decades, with a breadth of experience on his resume including stints at companies such as Recycling Lives LTD, Taziker, and Havelock International LTD.

In his new role as Managing Director, Michael will work to support the business’s ambitious five-year growth plans, developing a strategy that will allow BWS to expand and solidify its position in the sector for delivering high-quality bid writing support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This latest change to the senior leadership team marks the continuation of a period of strong growth for the firm, following their win of the Micro Business of the Year Award at the 2024 Red Rose Awards, and a nomination for BIBAs Scale-up Business of the Year 2024.

Mike Baron gets promoted!

Michael will be tasked with building on BWS's impressive industry track record and leading exciting developments in new sectors. The team at BWS has expanded significantly in recent years, and Michael will be leveraging the skills and expertise of the team to continue this upward trajectory.

Speaking about his new appointment, Michael said: “I’m very pleased and proud to step into the role of Managing Director at BWS. My focus moving forwards will be on continuing to deliver excellence across all areas of the business, as myself and the team strive to build on our already exceptional reputation for demonstrating best practice across the industry. We will continue to prioritise supporting our clients in delivering consistently high-quality bid and proposal submissions across a wide range of industries, and hopefully expanding our service offering even further.”