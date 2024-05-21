Lancashire-based business on fast track with move to bigger premises

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lancashire horse health entrepreneur Hannah Wild has put her thriving business on track to even faster expansion by tripling the size of her Great Eccleston business HQ.

Hannah’s national online company, Supplement Solutions, is now based in 10,000 sq.ft premises in the centre of the North Lancs village, centrally located between Preston, Blackpool and Lancaster.

She has also realised her dream of opening a large retail shop for her business in the building, allowing customers to browse products in real life as well as on the web.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded by Hannah almost 20 years ago in Scorton, her company today stocks over 5000 nutritional supplements designed to keep horses in good shape.

Hannah Wild (left) and team member Sophie Walker at the sparkling opening of the new premises

Her new shop incorporates a new venture, Safety Solutions, which offers the fitting of riding hats and body protectors by staff trained by the British Equestrian Trade Association

Currently employing six people, Hannah hopes soon to be taking on more staff as the business grows – but, she says, new recruits will have to be horse lovers, just like her existing team.

Hannah is herself a keen rider, and holds an honours degree in Equine Science.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supplement Solutions was previously based in nearby premises a third of the size of her new base into which the business moved in 2011 as business began to take off.

Hannah Wild (centre) with her two sons Sam (7) and William (9) plus members of the team

As well as warehousing, offices, and the new retail shop, the new HQ will also house a fulfilment centre from where products are despatched across the UK and overseas.

Hannah’s business also provides a much-valued telephone help-line which dispenses personal advice on horse health issues to animal owners.

Supplement Solutions is accredited by the British Equestrian Trade Association, and is a multiple winner of the body’s Retailer of the Year national award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hannah said it was an exciting time to be making the move as spring traditionally sees the start of one of the busiest seasons of the year for her business:

“Demand for our animal supplements rose sharply during the pandemic when travel restrictions meant that people relied increasingly on shopping online,” she said.

“Happily for us, they discovered that we could provide a competitively wide choice of products, keen prices and a great quality of service – which means they stayed loyal to us.

“Our old premises was a butcher’s, and our new HQ is a former potato depot – so our eldest son thinks “Sausage” and “Mash” would be far better names for the properties!” she added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hannah and her husband Henry – who was brought up in Great Eccleston – have two school-age sons and live in the nearby village of Cockerham where Henry’s family owns Moss Wood Caravan Park.