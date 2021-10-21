Lancashire audio communications specialist in demand amid Covid events landscape

Crossroads Business Park-based Audiebant Mobile uses its communication system uses text-to-voice AI technology to broadcast important and informative announcements in all environments at the click of a button.

Pre-recorded announcements can also be scheduled using a bank of professional voice-over artists, including regional accents and multiple languages you can apply hyper-localised and relevant audio content.

Audiebant Mobile was founded in 2018 by Josh Dean and his father Gary.

With the impact of Coronavirus, the landscape has changed, and events are run and managed differently. Government guidelines now recommend using clear signage and PA/audio announcements to provide additional information to attendees and to reinforce crowd movement messaging. This has led to Audiebant Mobile being in demand.

Allan Oldfield, chief executive of Fylde Council said: “We are always looking at new and innovative ways to promote and safely operate our wide range of leisure events and venues.

“The Audiebant Mobile system enables us to communicate clear safety messages across and information about what is available on the day at our range of events.

“We had full control of what information was announced and this was recorded for us in advance exactly how we wanted it, but the text-to-voice technology also gave us the ability to handle any emergency.”

Audiebant Mobile commercial director Josh Dean said: “We are delighted with our partnership with Fylde Council, and we have worked closely with them to ensure the everything is done for their specific needs.

“We are delighted with their feedback and we hope this will be of interest to many other local authorities, safety groups and businesses. Our system is highly adaptable and the built in text-to-voice technology allows any emergency situation to be catered for at the flick of a switch.”