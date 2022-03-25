After a two year break due to pandemic restrictions the Lancashire branch of the Forum of the Built Environment is to get together once more for its annual general meeting.

The organisation members and guests will meet at the modern addition to the Winter Gardens, which had its inaugural event last week with the Conservative Party Spring Conference, for a buffet breakfast event starting at 7am and running until 9am.

The meeting will feature speakers giving an update on progress at the Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone and other activity in the area, and will be followed by the Branch AGM.

Alban Cassidy

Alban Cassidy from Preston-based Architects Cassidy and Ashton, said attendees would come from across Lancashire and meetings were always well attended.

He said: “During the period of the Covid restrictions we put the events on hold as we knew people either weren’t able to or weren’t comfortable meeting on such a basis and we felt it was better to take a pause until we were able to relaunch with a full programme of events.

“The Blackpool event is the start of that programme and we will have other events in Preston, Burnley and elsewhere later this year.