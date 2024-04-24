Lancashire agency appoints two new digital marketers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The appointment of Laura Morris and Beth Mairs brings the online lead generation specialist agency’s digital marketing strategy team to four, and will see them working with clients across the country, within specialist sectors across the manufacturing and services industries, to devise and implement lead generation strategies aimed at achieving exceptional sales growth online.

With fourteen years of experience in marketing, Laura’s previous roles have included inhouse positions at Preston North End and Progress Lifeline before joining Bespoke.

Beth’s marketing career began with an internship at Leeds agency Bewonder* where she worked on campaigns for clients including Waterstones, Gap and New Look, after which she moved to Sheffield apprenticeships and training company Realise for three years, before her appointment at Bespoke.

Beth and Laura join Bespoke

Since its launch in 2002, websites and digital marketing campaigns delivered by Bespoke have generated over £1billion for clients across the UK.

Laura said: “Bespoke has a fantastic reputation in the industries in which they specialise, taking a partnership approach to delivering effective online strategies, so I’m really excited to be joining the team.”

Both appointments follow swiftly on from the renewal of Bespoke’s Investors in People accreditation after a full tri-annual review, involving in-depth interviews by the internationally-renowned awarding authority with the entire team.

Beth said: “Working hand-in-hand with inhouse client teams to achieve the best results, Bespoke has a great working culture and team ethic, which really helps them stand out, and is something that feels great to be part of.”

Employing 12 staff in both Lancashire and London, Bespoke is a lead generation specialist agency. As well as designing and building websites, the agency also delivers online campaigns through retainers to help in-house marketing teams maximise their returns from their online spend.