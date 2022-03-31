BAE Systems has been awarded an 11-year contract to continue its support for the UK’s Royal Air Force Hawk fleet which secures hundreds of engineering jobs in Lancashire and North Wales, home to No. 4 Flying Training School, responsible for training the UK’s next generation of world-class fighter pilots.

As well as providing availability support to the RAF’s Hawk T2 fleet, BAE Systems will provide depth maintenance to the RAF’s iconic Red Arrows display team from RAF Valley in Anglesey, ensuring the Hawk fleet continues as a global ambassador for the UK.

The Hawk aircraft is heralded by the RAF as its chosen jet trainer to train its student pilots who will ultimately go on to operate aircraft including Typhoon, F-35 and next generation combat aircraft.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BAE Systems aerospace engineers will work on maintenance of RAF Hawk trainer aircraft thanks to a new £590m contract

BAE Systems has provided support to the Hawk fleet for 12 years. The new contract will deliver efficiencies through new ways of working and harnessing the use of technology to drive savings which will be reinvested into the RAF’s training capability.

Andrea Thompson, Managing Director – Europe and International, BAE Systems’ Air sector, said: “As the UK’s sovereign combat air capability provider, we pride ourselves in our close work with the RAF to understand its training and operational requirements; supporting the RAF to equip pilots with the skills, capabilities and equipment they need to safeguard national security.

“Through this collaborative approach with the RAF and our industry partners, we have secured a long term continuation of Hawk support, which will deliver improved value for money and allow savings to

BAE Systems engineers will help maintain the RAF's Hawk trainer aircraft

be reinvested which will ultimately benefit the UK’s air power talent and capability.”

As part of the contract, BAE Systems and Babcock will also carry out depth maintenance to the Hawk TMk1 aircraft flown by the Red Arrows from RAF Valley, ensuring the team continues to represent the speed, agility and precision of the RAF at air shows across the globe.

It will see workers, including many based at BAE System’s sites in Warton and Samlesbury, providing technical support, engineering and project management to the fleet of 28 aircraft.