Lancashire aerospace engineer earns place in top 100 women of the year

Krystina Pearson-Rampeearee was chosen as one of the inspiring women in the awards designed to highlight the contribution of women in an under represented sector.

Krystina, who works as a senior flight systems engineer for BAE Systems at Warton, is also a STEM ambassador and is keen to show young people in the region who are considering a career in engineering that the possibilities are endless.

She said: “I’m absolutely delighted to have been selected as a 2021 Tech Women 100 winner. With women underrepresented in this sector, these awards are fantastic for highlighting role models in the industry who can inspire the next generation.

Krystina Pearson-Rampeearee

"It means a lot to be listed amongst these incredible and inspiring women.”