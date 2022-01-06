Lancashire accountants in new city office move

The firm has taken an additional 2,225 sq ft of space at its Mosley Street offices opposite St Peter’s Square, Manchester.

It brings the total office footprint for the firm there to almost 4,000 sq ft, providing it with the capacity to double staff numbers from 35 to 70. The move comes after the firm also expanded its Liverpool office and growing its staff numbers at Winckley Square, Preston.

The expansion has been driven by growth in the firm’s corporate finance, tax and audit teams. Graham Gordon, managing partner, said: “It’s vital we create the environments where our staff can flourish and provide the best possible support for our clients.

Graham Gordon of MHA Moore and Smalley