Kitchen table to regional leader: Lancashire-based careers education service plans for rapid growth with Boost support

A Hyndburn-based provider of career education programmes, which has received fully-funded Boost support throughout its ten-year growth journey, has set out to become the North West’s leading provider.

After working in the careers industry for the public sector, Emma Woan and her business partner Tracy Gardiner set up the now-award winning Education Business Partnership North West (EBPNW) in 2014.

Year on year, the company has grown its team and turnover. It currently employs 12 people and is on track to turn over £340k in 2024, up from £143k in 2017. Emma and Tracy are aiming to grow the team to 14 and increase turnover to £500k over the next two years.

Through its work with Lancashire schools, in just the past year, EBPNW has co-ordinated 3962 work experience placements, delivered 4992 career-guidance interviews in schools, delivered 1800 mock interviews, and provided one-to-one mentorship to hundreds of young people, encouraging them to reconnect with their interest in learning and school.

Building on this growth, Emma and Tracy now hope to make EBPNW the leading provider of careers across the North West and have highlighted Boost’s role in the company’s continued success.

Emma said: “Aside from teaching me about the technical elements of running and growing my business, Boost has been a constant sounding board – whether that has been through presenting alternatives, providing me with the courage to go ahead with ideas, or likewise, expressing the need for caution.

“That is invaluable when you’re a first-time business leader – having direct access to someone who’s got the experience and who knows my business inside out gives me that extra confidence when it’s needed.”

Having started the business in a freelance capacity based at their kitchen table, Emma and Tracy identified a gap in the market for their services across the North West – the missing link was any experience of running a business.

It was after being handed a leaflet about Boost’s services that Emma and Tracy enquired about support. Through this, they were paired with Boost business adviser, Purves Ali, who continues to be their mentor.

With Purves’ guidance, Emma and Tracy built the foundations for getting their business off the ground, which included choosing an appropriate name, forecasting cashflow, identifying streams of income, and putting together a general business plan.

Purves also signposted the pair to attend topic-led Boost masterclasses, workshops and networking sessions, where they built knowledge of marketing and sales, as well as connections with their first suppliers.

Boost is Lancashire’s Business Growth Hub and is led by Lancashire County Council. It has received £2.6m from the UK Government for its current programme of business support through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund contributions of ten local authorities in Lancashire, in addition to funds from Lancashire County Council and the Department for Business and Trade.

Boost’s mission is to help Lancashire businesses thrive and since 2013, it has supported over 14,000 businesses, helping create 3,500 jobs.

Currently, EBPNW works in partnership with schools and businesses across Lancashire and the next phase of the business journey focuses on expanding the team to support its growth across the North West.

Emma said: “The size of our team is limiting; we’re turning schools away. We plan to grow into our name - EBP ‘North West’ - and the next step for us is to expand our team so we can provide our full range of services across the entire region.”

To support this vision of growth, Emma and Tracy have joined the latest cohort of the Boost Growth Catalyst programme, where Amir Shafiq will be their business adviser. Through this, they aim to develop a structured growth plan that will position EBPNW as the leading provider of careers education programmes in the North West.

The Boost Growth Catalyst service, which is currently working with hundreds of ambitious Lancashire businesses, is for businesses that want to grow turnover, transform profitability and create new jobs. It puts business leaders in touch with specialist growth advisers and provides a host of online masterclasses and face to face workshops.

EBPNW’s growth over the past ten years is not only reflected by its financial performance but in the social impact it has created. Through in-kind hours donated by other local businesses, the EBPNW has generated £118m in social return on investment.

Cllr Carole Haythornthwaite, lead member for economic growth and environment, Lancashire County Council said: “Emma’s business is a great example of why Lancashire County Council has contributed £1.25m to Boost’s current programme of support, helping businesses grow, creating jobs and supporting the local economy.

“EBPNW’s work has a life-changing impact on the young people it supports. The company’s growth will have an ongoing impact in Lancashire over the coming generation, like so many other businesses supported by Boost."

Cllr Scott Brerton, portfolio holder for business and growth, Hyndburn Borough Council said: “It is great to see EBPNW’s continued success since the business started in 2014. The support available to businesses in Hyndburn through Boost has been a valuable factor in helping EBPNW and many others reach their goals.

“Our economic development team looks forward to supporting Emma, Tracy and their team with future growth plans and helping the business achieve its goal of becoming the North West leading provider of career education plans.”

EBPNW’s achievements have also been recognised across the region. The company won the Small Business Award at the Red Rose Awards 2024, and successively, won the Microbusiness, Small Business and Medium Business Awards at the Hyndburn Business Awards in 2016, 2019, 2022, and 2023, and was finalist in several national and regional business awards.