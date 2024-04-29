Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fast-food restaurant and takeaway King's Castle is opening a new 60-seater restaurant in Preston.

Popular for its US-style fast-food, the chain will open its new city centre restaurant in Church Street in May.

King’s Castle will also close its takeaway in Leyland Road, Lostock Hall as staff are moved to the new restaurant.

Fans of King's Castle's famous square pizzas, 'belly buster burgers', grilled wings and creamy shakes will still be able to get their fill at the new restaurant and takeaway opening in the coming months in Church Street, Preston

The new Preston restaurant might look something like this - the King's Castle branch in Darwen Street, Blackburn

The new restaurant will open in Church Street in the coming months but a date has yet to be confirmed.