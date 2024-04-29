King's Castle to open new 60-seater restaurant in Preston city centre
Fast-food restaurant and takeaway King's Castle is opening a new 60-seater restaurant in Preston.
Popular for its US-style fast-food, the chain will open its new city centre restaurant in Church Street in May.
King’s Castle will also close its takeaway in Leyland Road, Lostock Hall as staff are moved to the new restaurant.
Fans of its famous square pizzas, 'belly buster burgers', grilled wings and creamy shakes are still awaiting an exact opening date for the new branch in Preston city centre.
And if you can't wait until then, you can always get your fast-food fix from their other Blackburn restaurant in Darwen Street, which opened in 2021.
