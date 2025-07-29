Kimberly joins Harrison Drury’s growing residential property team

North West law firm Harrison Drury has appointed Kimberly Holgate as a solicitor in its growing residential conveyancing team.

Kimberly, who joins from Crompton Halliwell Solicitors, brings experience in all areas of residential property law and will be based at Harrison Drury’s Clitheroe office.

She will advise clients in the North West on freehold and leasehold property sales and purchases, as well as matters such as complex remortgages, buy-to-let investments, ownership changes, and transfers of equity.

Kimberly’s appointment to the residential conveyancing team closely follows that of Kelly Becconsall in June. It takes the team to 12 members across its North West offices.

Kimberly Holgate and Duncan Rawlingson

Duncan Rawlinson, partner and head of the residential conveyancing team at Harrison Drury, said: “It’s great to have Kimberly on board as we continue to expand our team. She brings valuable experience that will help our clients navigate the ever-changing residential property landscape.

“She’s passionate about helping people feel confident and at ease during the process, which fits perfectly with how we like to work at Harrison Drury.”

Kimberly added: “I’m looking forward to being part of a firm with such a strong focus on collaboration and career development.

“The team is known for providing clear, practical advice throughout the buying and selling process. I pride myself on guiding clients through each stage of the transaction and making what can be a stressful time feel much more manageable.”