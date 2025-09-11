Kids Planet named one of the UK’s Best Workplaces in Education & Training™ 2025

Great Place To Work® UK has recognised Kids Planet Day Nurseries as one of the UK’s Best Workplaces in Education & Training™ 2025, reflecting a family-led culture where colleagues are supported to grow, progress, and deliver outstanding early years education and care.

At Kids Planet, people are at the heart of our success. Over the past year we have created clear routes to progress, supported strong retention, and invested in benefits that reflect what employees want. Colleagues also have access to a generous 80% childcare discount, dedicated menopause and fertility leave, and a comprehensive wellbeing programme.

Our Training Academy continues to raise standards within and beyond our group. It supports hundreds of colleagues and external learners from Levels 2 to 6, with hundreds of qualifications achieved each year. Kids Planet RISE, our digital learning platform, puts safeguarding front and centre, offering sequenced pathways from induction to Designated Safeguarding Lead and flexible, app-based learning that fits around life and work.

We tailor training to each nursery community and strengthen this with specialist programmes such as Udeskole™ outdoor learning, helping little ones build confidence, curiosity, and a love of nature. Earlier this year, Kids Planet was also named the UK’s No.1 Best Workplace™ for Women.

Nicky Richiusa, People Director, Kids Planet Day Nurseries said: “Being named a UK Best Workplace in Education & Training is a proud moment for our colleagues. It reflects the culture they have built day in, day out. We want everyone at Kids Planet to feel supported to grow, to progress, and to bring their best to early years education and care. Our enhanced benefits, thriving Training Academy, and RISE learning platform all point in the same direction: a place where people can build a meaningful career and make a real difference for children and families.”

The Best Workplaces in Education & Training™ list is based on anonymous employee feedback gathered through Great Place To Work® UK’s research-backed Trust Index™ survey. The assessment considers work-life balance, fulfilment, psychological safety, financial security, and how consistently positive experiences are delivered across departments and levels.

Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place To Work® UK, said: “The UK’s Best Workplaces in Education & Training™ create environments where their people feel valued, supported, and able to make a real difference. The data shows us that these organisations strive to provide sufficient flexibility and autonomy, allowing staff to do meaningful work in a culture that enables people to perform at their best. Congratulations Kids Planet on being recognised as one of the UK’s Best Workplaces in Education & Training™.”