Kelmore wins Small Business Award at TheBusinessDesk.com North West Business of the Year Awards 2025

Kelmore winning the Small Business Award

Kelmore Limited, a new manufacturer of tiling and flooring preparation products, has been named Small Business Award winner at TheBusinessDesk.com North West Business of the Year Awards 2025, marking the company’s fourth awards success of the year.

The awards ceremony, held at the historic Midland Hotel in Manchester, welcomed over 400 guests to celebrate outstanding business achievements across the region.

Following a rigorous judging process including a written submission, site visit, and two interviews, Kelmore was shortlisted in both the Start-Up and Small Business categories and was announced as the winner of the Small Business Award on the night.

Judges noted Kelmore’s dedication to building a brand-new 50,000 ft2 state-of-the-art facility in Chorley, scaling from zero to over 1.4 million units produced and sold in 2024 whilst setting new industry service standards and creating 47 jobs, which has since risen to 55.

This latest accolade caps off a remarkable year of recognition for Kelmore, who have now achieved success at all four awards ceremonies they entered in 2025. This includes industry-specific manufacturing awards at both regional and national levels, alongside broader regional recognition across Lancashire and the North West.

The company’s achievements are particularly impressive considering Kelmore only began trading in February 2024, reaching a turnover of £10 million in its first year.

“We are delighted to have had our achievements recognised at all the award ceremonies we’ve attended this year.” said Mark Kelly, Founder and Managing Director of Kelmore.

“These awards are a testament to the exceptional team we’ve assembled at Kelmore and highlight their outstanding contributions.

“Our sincere thanks go to the organisers and judges for their appreciation of our work. This is just the beginning, and we’re eager to build on this momentum as we continue to grow.”