Kelmore wins National Manufacturing Start-Up of the Year at Made in the UK Awards 2025

Chorley, 25 June 2025 – Kelmore, a rapidly growing manufacturer of high-performance tiling and flooring products, has been named National Manufacturing Start-Up of the Year at the Insider Media Made in the UK Awards 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The prestigious award recognises the UK’s most promising manufacturing start-up, celebrating businesses that demonstrate outstanding innovation, market impact, and growth potential. Following its regional success at the Made in the North West Awards in May, Kelmore progressed to the national finals, competing against regional winners from across the UK.

At the national awards ceremony on 19 June, hosted at Liverpool’s iconic Titanic Hotel, Kelmore was announced as the UK winner. Judges commended the business for its impressive early achievements and strong foundations for sustainable growth:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Trading since early 2024, the business achieved sales revenue of £10.2 million in 2024 and is forecast to grow this by over 50 per cent in 2025 – achievements that greatly impressed the judging panel.”

The Kelmore Team

Mark Kelly, Kelmore’s Founder and Managing Director, commented: “This is a proud milestone for Kelmore. To receive national recognition so early in our journey is a true testament to the dedication and talent of the team we’ve built across the business. It also reflects the strong partnerships we’ve established with our customers, suppliers, and end-users.

“Our market-leading products and commitment to exceptional service continue to set us apart in the industry. We’re looking forward to building on our strong foundations as we continue our exciting journey.”

Launching in February 2024, Kelmore operates from a purpose-built, state-of-the-art facility in Chorley, Lancashire, and serves customers nationwide. The business has quickly established itself in a competitive market, with significant sales growth, expanded operations, and a team that now stands at 50 employees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Made in the UK Awards, hosted by Insider Media, celebrate excellence across all areas of UK manufacturing. Recognised as one of the industry’s most respected events, the awards bring together leading manufacturers from every corner of the country.