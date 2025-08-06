Kelmore shortlisted for New Business Award at the BIBAs 2025

Kelmore, a new manufacturer of preparation products for the tiling and flooring industries, has been recognised in this year’s North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce Awards, the BIBAs.

Following a rigorous judging process including an interview with a panel of six judges and a site visit, Kelmore has been named amongst eight finalists for the New Business Award.

BIBAs is one of Lancashire’s largest and long-standing business awards attended by over 1,000 guests each year at Blackpool Tower’s iconic Ballroom, hosted and managed by the Chamber.

The awards celebrate businesses of all shapes and sizes across 20 different categories. The nomination follows recent awards success for Kelmore who were named winners at the Insider Made in the North West and Made in the UK Awards which took place in May and June this year.

BIBAs logo

These early achievements reflect Kelmore’s journey as a start-up manufacturer with a remarkable launch in to the market. In 2024, their first year of trading, production grew by 420% with the business achieving over £10 million in sales.

Operating nationally out of a brand-new 50,000 ft2 state-of-the-art facility in Chorley, Lancashire, the team now stands at 50 with further appointments planned for 2025 and beyond.

Founder and Managing Director of Kelmore, Mark Kelly, commented: “We are very excited to be named as a finalist for the prestigious BIBAs!

“We are very proud of our story so far as a new business and delighted that the judges have shortlisted us following our interview and their visit to site.

“Our journey has been a success thanks to the team we have assembled who day to day ensure we manufacture the best quality products that our customers now rely on, backed by excellence throughout the business including operations, production, sales, customer service and technical support.

“We are proud to be based in Lancashire, a manufacturing hotspot of the North, and can’t wait to celebrate on the night with all other finalists!”

The BIBAs take place on 19 September with winners announced on the night.