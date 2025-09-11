Kelmore expands flooring team with Northern area sales manager

Kelmore Limited, a fast-growing manufacturer of high-performance tiling and flooring preparation products, has appointed Mike Jones as Area Sales Manager for the North of England and Scotland, strengthening its flooring division during a period of rapid expansion.

Since launching in 2024, Kelmore has quickly established itself as a trusted name in the market, known for high-quality, reliable products. Bringing Mike Jones on board reinforces the company’s commitment to exceptional service and positions Kelmore for continued growth.

With extensive experience in sales and customer management within the flooring sector, Mike will focus on supporting customers, driving growth and expanding Kelmore’s presence.

On his new appointment, Mike commented: "I’m really looking forward to connecting with and supporting customers across the North of England and Scotland. Kelmore has very quickly built an impressive reputation for innovation and quality in the market and it’s an exciting time to be joining the business.”

Steve Kean, Head of Sales, added: "Mike’s appointment strengthens our presence in the North of England and Scotland and ensures we can deliver even more support to our customers. His knowledge of the flooring market and focus on building strong relationships make him an excellent addition to the team. We are confident he will play a key role in helping Kelmore achieve its growth targets."

Mark Kelly, Managing Director, commented: "Investing in talented, experienced people like Mike is central to our strategy for growth. His appointment highlights our commitment to providing outstanding service and expert guidance to our customers, and we are excited to see the impact he will have."

Looking ahead, Kelmore remains focused on strengthening its team to meet the needs of a growing customer base. Mike’s appointment takes the company’s headcount to 55, underlining its continued investment in people and commitment to delivering trusted solutions and expert service nationwide.