Kelly becomes latest recruit for Harrison Drury’s residential property team

Lancashire-based law firm Harrison Drury has made a further addition to its growing residential conveyancing team with the appointment of Kelly Becconsall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kelly, who joins Harrison Drury from Adkirk Law, has experience in dealing with a wide range of residential property transactions, acting for individuals, companies and lenders.

Based at the firm’s Preston office and supporting clients across the region, she will advise on sales and purchases, as well as matters like equity release, re-mortgages and transfers of equity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly is the second solicitor to join the firm’s residential conveyancing team in last three months, following the appointment of Kelechi Maduakolam in April. It takes the team to 12 members across the firm’s North West offices.

L-R Kerry Becconsall and Tracey McCambridge

Tracey McCambridge, legal director in the residential conveyancing team at Harrison Drury, said: “We’ve enjoyed steady growth over the last few years and that’s been down to offering a high level of personal service to our clients and bringing in the right people to do it.

“There continues to be lots of change in the residential property market, including interest rates, stamp duty rules, renters’ reform and leasehold changes, all of which creates demand for the right legal advice that can reassure and give people confidence.

“Kelly adds further depth to our team and she will play an important role in supporting our clients to navigate their property sales and purchases.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly added: “Harrison Drury is a firm with an outstanding reputation in the industry, both for client service and looking after its people. It made the decision to join an easy one and I’m already enjoying working with such a great team and supporting our clients.”

Kelly has been a practising solicitor for two years, having worked as a paralegal before qualifying in 2023. She completed her law degree with the Open University and her Legal Practice Course at BPP University.