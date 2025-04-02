Kelechi strengthens residential conveyancing team at Harrison Drury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North West law firm Harrison Drury has further strengthened its residential conveyancing team with the appointment of Kelechi Maduakolam.

Kelechi, who joins Harrison Drury from Russell and Russell Solicitors, has experience in dealing with a wide variety of residential property transactions, acting for individuals, companies and lenders.

He is able to advise clients on residential property sales, purchases, equity release, remortgages and transfers of equity.

Duncan Rawlinson, partner and head of the residential conveyancing team at Harrison, Drury, said: “Kelechi becomes the 18th member of our growing team and will help us continue providing high quality support to our clients across the North West, guiding them through often complex and high value property sales and purchases.”

Duncan Rawlinson and Kelechi Maduakolam.

Kelechi added: “Harrison Drury is known for its workplace culture and for being a firm that supports people in building their careers. This felt like a great opportunity, and I’m so pleased to be joining the team.”

Kelechi graduated from Staffordshire University in 2017 with a law degree and, while working his way through university, qualified as a Gateway Assessor for Citizens Advice Bureau.

He continued his education with an LPC at the University of Law (Manchester), graduating in November 2019 and qualifying as a solicitor in November 2022.