Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner visit South Ribble to highlight that homeownership 'remains an increasingly unattainable dream' under Tory government

Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour Party and Angela Rayner, Deputy leader of the Labour Party, have taken time to visit a housing development in South Ribble.

By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 27th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 10:47 BST

The aim of the visit on Thursday (April 27), was to highlight that homeownership remains an ‘increasingly unattainable dream’ thanks to the Conservative premium on mortgage rates.

Starmer and Rayner were both given a site tour of the housing development and met members of staff, before having a cup of tea with prospective first-time buyers. It comes as new Labour analysis claims that a child born this year has less than a one in three chance of owning a home by the time they’re 50.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer chats with residents, Ryan Barker and Catherine Watkis, inside their newly built home during a visit to a Leyland housing development with Deputy Leader Angela Raynor. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

1. Labour leader Keir Starmer and Deputy leader Angela Rayner visit South Ribble housing development. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer chats with residents, Ryan Barker and Catherine Watkis, inside their newly built home during a visit to a Leyland housing development with Deputy Leader Angela Raynor. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard



2. Sir Keir Starmer visits Leyland housing development





3. Sir Keir Starmer visits Leyland housing development Photo: Kelvin Stuttard





4. Sir Keir Starmer visits Leyland housing development



Related topics:Keir StarmerAngela RaynerSouth RibbleLabour Party