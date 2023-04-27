The aim of the visit on Thursday (April 27), was to highlight that homeownership remains an ‘increasingly unattainable dream’ thanks to the Conservative premium on mortgage rates.

Starmer and Rayner were both given a site tour of the housing development and met members of staff, before having a cup of tea with prospective first-time buyers. It comes as new Labour analysis claims that a child born this year has less than a one in three chance of owning a home by the time they’re 50.