Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour Party and Angela Rayner, Deputy leader of the Labour Party, have taken time to visit a housing development in South Ribble.
The aim of the visit on Thursday (April 27), was to highlight that homeownership remains an ‘increasingly unattainable dream’ thanks to the Conservative premium on mortgage rates.
Starmer and Rayner were both given a site tour of the housing development and met members of staff, before having a cup of tea with prospective first-time buyers. It comes as new Labour analysis claims that a child born this year has less than a one in three chance of owning a home by the time they’re 50.
Undefined: readMore
1. Labour leader Keir Starmer and Deputy leader Angela Rayner visit South Ribble housing development. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer chats with residents, Ryan Barker and Catherine Watkis, inside their newly built home during a visit to a Leyland housing development with Deputy Leader Angela Raynor. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
2. Sir Keir Starmer visits Leyland housing development
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer chats with residents, Ryan Barker and Catherine Watkis, inside their newly built home during a visit to a Leyland housing development with Deputy Leader Angela Raynor. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
3. Sir Keir Starmer visits Leyland housing development Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer chats with builders during a visit to a Leyland housing development with Deputy Leader Angela Raynor. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
4. Sir Keir Starmer visits Leyland housing development
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer visits a Leyland housing development with Deputy Leader Angela Raynor. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard