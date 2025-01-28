Keenan Recycling joins the NOE CPC framework for food waste management

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

We’re pleased to announce that Keenan Recycling has officially been accepted onto the NHS North of England Commercial Procurement Collaborative (NOECPC) Total Waste Management III framework for Waste Management Services (Lot 1B Food Waste).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This marks a major milestone in our mission to provide sustainable food waste solutions to even more organisations across the UK.

What does this mean?

The NOE CPC framework is a prestigious procurement consortium that provides national support to NHS trusts and wider public sector bodies. Being awarded a spot on this framework means Keenan Recycling is now a trusted provider for food waste management services for NHS organisations. It also makes it easier for NHS trusts to work directly with us to manage their food waste sustainably, helping reduce environmental impact while supporting cost-effective practices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NOE CPC logo

This achievement puts us alongside other top-tier suppliers in showcasing our commitment to excellence in the waste management sector.

Gary, our UK Sales Manager and a key driver of this success, shared his excitement: “This is a game-changer for Keenan Recycling. Being accepted onto the NOE CPC framework allows us to extend our reach and impact across the healthcare sector, supporting NHS Trusts to meet their sustainability goals while ensuring compliance and high-quality service delivery. It’s another glass ceiling smashed, and I couldn’t be prouder of the team for making this happen.”

Why this matters

With this framework, Keenan Recycling can support a wide range of NHS organisations, from teaching hospitals to community healthcare providers, by offering innovative and reliable food waste solutions. As the healthcare sector faces increasing pressure to adopt sustainable practices, we’re proud to partner with the NHS to reduce food waste and carbon emissions, one Trust at a time.

Who we’ll be supporting

The NOE CPC framework is accessible to NHS organisations and the wider public sector.

Looking ahead

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is just the beginning. At Keenan Recycling, we believe in turning waste into opportunity, and our inclusion in the NOE CPC framework will enable us to deliver innovative, sustainable solutions that benefit both the environment and the communities we serve.

If you’re part of an NHS organisation looking for expert food waste management services, we’re here to help.

Let’s keep driving change together

We’re incredibly excited about the opportunities ahead and look forward to building strong partnerships with NHS trusts across the region.