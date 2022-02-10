Just Eat investigating why delivery drivers failed to turn up at Leyland takeaway 3 nights in a row

Ed's Pizza, near Leyland train station in Preston Road, has axed Just Eat after the fiasco in its first week offering the delivery service to its customers.

Owner and pizza chef Ed Rimmer had to apologise to those waiting for orders that never arrived after his takeaway was stood up by Just Eats drivers on the first three nights of trialling the service.

"It happened on the first night…then the night after that…and the night after that," Ed told the Post.

Just Eat blamed a 'technical issue' for drivers failing to turn up at Ed's Pizza in Preston Road, Leyland and said it is still investigating what happened. Pic: Ed's Pizza

"Unfortunately, no drivers showed up for any of the orders! Some customers even received notification that their order was successfully delivered.

"Other orders were cancelled by the driver, one in particular was two hours after the order was placed. They are a mess."

Ed's authentic Neapolitan style pizzas have been a hit with Leyland foodies since opening in 2020, but customers will have to wait a bit longer before they can get them delivered to their door.

He added: "Their customer service and support pairs up well with these problems too. Getting through to an actual living being to resolve any issues is practically impossible.

"We are far from happy with the service Just Eat provides and so we will have to take another route."

Just Eat blamed a 'technical issue' for drivers failing to turn up at Ed's Pizza and said it is still investigating what happened.

A Just Eat spokesman said: "We are sorry to hear about the experience of this particular restaurant.

"From our investigation so far it looks like this happened due to a technical issue, rather than an issue with our delivery network, which was operating well in that area.

"Just Eat is only successful if our restaurant partners are successful and we are investigating what happened in this case and will be in touch directly with the owner."

Ed's Pizza is one of a number of Leyland takeaways that have hit out at Just Eat in recent weeks.

Last week, the Post shared the story of Ed's neighbour King Grill Pizza, who raised concerns about an apparent refund 'scam' which has left it thousands of pounds out of pocket.

Takeaway owner Monir Ashraf claims he's paying out so much in fraudulent refunds every month that he might be driven out of business.