Juggling motherhood, special education needs, and business—while prioritising health and wellbeing

Being a mum is a full-time job in itself, but when you add the challenges of raising a child with additional needs, running a business, and trying to look after your own health, life can feel like an impossible balancing act. But as I’ve learned, it is possible—with the right mindset, practical strategies, and a strong support system.

Navigating Special Education Needs and Motherhood

When I first learned that my son had additional needs, it completely changed my outlook. I knew that going forward, he would need even more nurturing, structure, and support. That meant I had to adapt—not just as a mum, but in how I worked, planned, and looked after myself.

I started putting practical strategies in place that I could sustain long-term. That meant setting routines that worked for all of us, creating a more flexible approach to work, and learning to manage the emotional and mental load that comes with advocating for a child with additional needs.

As mums, we’re constantly balancing so many things, and it’s easy to feel stretched too thin. But one of the most valuable lessons I’ve learned is that taking care of myself isn’t selfish—it’s essential. When I prioritise my own wellbeing, I show up as a better mum, a stronger advocate, and a more focused business owner.

Building a Business Around Family Life

Like many mums, I wanted to create financial freedom without sacrificing time with my family. That’s why I turned to self-publishing, coaching, and podcasting—building a business that fits around my family life rather than the other way around.

I had to rethink everything—my working hours, my approach to productivity, and how I structured my day. I let go of the idea that I had to be constantly ‘hustling’ to be successful. Instead, I focused on working smarter, setting boundaries, and making sure my business aligned with my role as a mum

And do you know what? That shift changed everything. I no longer felt like I was choosing between my child and my dreams—I found a way to make both work.

Prioritising Health and Wellbeing

As mums, it’s so easy to put everyone else’s wellbeing before our own. We’re constantly making sure our children are happy, healthy, and supported, but if we don’t look after ourselves, we can’t show up as the best version of who we want to be.

That’s why I’ve made health and wellbeing a priority—not in an overwhelming way, but through habit-stacking. Small, simple shifts, like moving for 10 minutes while the kettle boils, listening to a podcast while tidying up, or making one better food choice each day, can have a huge impact over time.

The best part? You don’t have to wait—you can start straight away. And if you listen to my podcast, you’ll hear practical strategies that have helped women all over the world make simple changes that have transformed their lives overnight.

How My Podcast Supports Mums and Families

My podcast, Manifesting through Motherhood, is a free platform where I share real-life strategies, practical tips, and honest conversations to help mums and families create their best lives. I bring together expert insights, personal stories, and actionable advice—covering everything from time management and entrepreneurship to self-care and special education needs.

Podcasting is such an amazing way to connect, learn, and grow, and I want every mum to know that they don’t have to figure it all out alone. Whether you’re listening on the school run, while doing the washing up, or on a rare five-minute coffee break, my podcast is there to support, uplift, and inspire you.

Final Thoughts

If you’re a mum trying to juggle it all—special education needs, business, health, and family—you are not alone. It’s not about getting everything right all the time; it’s about finding balance, making time for yourself, and knowing that you can create a life that works for you.

Through my business, my journey, and my free podcast, I’m here to show mums that they can build something amazing—on their own terms. Because when we thrive, our families thrive too.