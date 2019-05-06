Judge in top Lancashire business awards offers tips for contenders

A Lancashire business leader has called on the county’s business community to “act natural” as they head in to interviews for one of its leading awards.

Norman Tenray, chief executive of building supplies firm, OBAS UK, said the hundreds of firms facing the judges for this year’s Be Inspired Business Awards had already achieved a huge amount by getting this far.

Norman Tenray

He said they should be incredibly proud of their achievement as the standard each year continues to rise.

The BIBAs gets its first round of interviews under way next Monday with judging for its Small Business of the Year and Service Business of the Year category.

OBAS UK is sponsoring the Small Business of the Year category which will be handed out at its annual awards ceremony in September.

Mr Tenray said: “The BIBAs’ application process is designed to bring out the best in Lancashire’s businesses and is widely regarded as the “one they all want to win”, I am incredibly proud of my involvement with the BIBAs as the process has added incredible value to all businesses that have taken part.

“As someone who has sat on both sides of the interview table, my advice would be to act natural and share an insight into your business success and why it is exemplary in its sector. Ideally, we want to understand your passion, enthusiasm, commitment and confidence which defines our business community within Lancashire and its resilience despite external influences.

"The judges have been specially trained to ask the questions which will allow businesses to shine, so do not go in thinking anyone is trying to trip you up - just go in there and share exactly what is so special about your business.”

The first round of judging will last until Friday, May 24 when applicants to the Business of the Year and Medium Business of the Year categories will be judged.