A new superstore for bikers will open in Leyland this weekend.

J&S Accessories, one of the UK’s largest retailers of motorcycle clothing and accessories, will open its doors at the former Lidl supermarket on Churchill Way Retail Park on Saturday (July 19).

The chain closed its Preston store in New Hall Lane on Sunday (July 13), ahead of the move to Leyland town centre.

Lorry-loads of clothing and accessories have been arriving daily at the new J&S Leyland store, with the retailer eager to fill the former supermarket after out-growing its Preston store.

Announcing the opening date on Facebook, the store said: “Our brand new superstore in Leyland, Churchill Way, is filling up nicely and will be full of all your favourite brands for all riding styles and we're open very soon.

“Thanks to all our wonderful and loyal customers like you, we had outgrown our Preston store and have found a more modern space that matches our ambition and enables us to bring you more choice, fantastic stock availability, all at the very best prices.

“For more information and updates about our new superstore opening, follow and like us on Facebook.

“We thank you all for your valued and loyal custom over the years, and look forward to you seeing you soon at our new site in Leyland.”

Hundreds of brands

The J&S website says its stores stock a huge range of motorcycle helmets, clothing and accessories - you can find more about their stocked brands here.

“To ensure you can find your perfect motorbike gear we hold one of the largest selections of motorbike helmets, jackets, jeans, suits, Kevlar denim jeans, boots, gloves and body armour available from all the top manufacturers, so you'll be spoilt for choice,” says the website.

“In 2011 we bought the brands BKS, Frank Thomas and Red Route from The Frank Thomas Group, which have since become bigger and stronger; innovating, developing and expanding.”

You can find follow J&S Accessories on Facebook.