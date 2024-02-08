JRC Roofing Distributors’ growth leads to new premises

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The business had outgrown its previous premises in Burnley and have recently moved to a 0.84 acre site at Further Lee Farm, Burnley Road in Colne. The prestigious site includes a Grade II listed house with offices in a prominent roadside position at the end of the M65.

JRC are highly experienced slate suppliers, specialising in sourcing and delivering slate and roof tiles from around the globe. As a well-established name within the roofing industry, JRC supply quality roofing slate across the UK. In addition to the wide range of natural roofing slate, JRC also provide a comprehensive range of ridge tiles, copper nails, chimney pots and accessories for over 23 years.

Rosie Connor, Planning Director at JRC explained: “The move has come about because we needed more space to accommodate our growth and new product development. This has been made possible thanks to the hard work of our fantastic team who have all played a key role in our expansion.

Laura Rees, FW Capital, Jason Connor, Rosie Connor from JRC with their son Ethan.

"The new premises in Colne provides a much larger and better positioned location. We currently focus on business-to-business sales, but we have plans to expand into direct customer sales via our merchant network.

"Our new location offers us a prime position to do this because we’re situated on the edge of a retail park. The funding from FW Capital, has enabled us to purchase the property. The whole process was very smooth. Laura Rees was fantastic – very efficient and offered us advice even on things we didn’t realise we needed. We had to move fast to complete the purchase and Laura acted very quickly to ensure we received the financial backing we needed. ”

Laura Rees, Senior Investment Executive at FW Capitalworked with the team at JRC to understand and support their growth plans with the six-figure investment.

She added: “I’m delighted to help JRC with the funding they required. The business has been enjoying significant growth and their previous depot was restricting further growth because of the limited capacity available.

"The new site is unique, comprising of an extensively refurbished, Grade II listed detached house with adjoining high specification offices and offers plenty of space to accommodate JRC’s growth aspirations as they seek to expand their product range. I wish JRC every success and look forward to seeing how the business develops over the coming years.”

The current NPIF investment phase has now completed with the British Business Bank launching the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II in March 2024.

Debbie Sorby, Senior Manager at the British Business Bank said: “We take pride in supporting ventures like JRC Roofing, that not only contribute to regional economic vitality but also align with our shared vision for a prosperous Northern Powerhouse. We’re looking forward to supporting the team as they continue their exciting journey ahead, expand their physical footprint and contributing to the economic vibrancy of the North."

