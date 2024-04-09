Join the movement: Rawtenstall welcomes innovative business community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Opening on Thursday, 25th April, this expansion marks a significant milestone in fostering a vibrant business community in East Lancashire.

YAB, known for its innovative approach to business networking, focuses on genuine connections and collaborative problem-solving rather than traditional sales pitches. The launch event promises to bring together local business leaders eager to exchange insights, tackle challenges, and forge meaningful relationships.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the upcoming launch, Chris remarked, "I am incredibly excited to extend the reach of YAB into Rawtenstall. The success of YAB Burnley has demonstrated the hunger for a supportive business community in our region, and I'm eager to see the positive impact we can make in Rawtenstall."

Andy Henderson, the visionary founder of Forward Thinking and YAB, shared his pride in Chris's initiative, stating, "Chris's commitment to cultivating local business connections and fostering a supportive community is truly inspiring. His dedication embodies the spirit of YAB, and I'm confident that the Rawtenstall launch will continue to propel our mission of collaborative growth forward."

As YAB continues to expand its footprint in East Lancashire, the launch of the Rawtenstall group represents a significant step towards empowering local businesses and driving collaborative growth in the region.