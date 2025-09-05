The retailer is looking for seasonal staff to join its Christmas teams 🎄

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Lewis Partnership is hiring 13,700 seasonal Christmas staff

Roles available across John Lewis stores, Waitrose, and warehouses

Seasonal staff help manage the busy ‘golden quarter’ shopping period

Employees are ‘partners,’ sharing profits and having a say in the business

Applications are open online, with early submission recommended

If you’ve ever dreamed of working amid twinkling lights, festive displays, and a flurry of last-minute shoppers, now’s your chance.

The John Lewis Partnership (JLP) is opening applications for a staggering 13,700 Christmas roles across its department stores, Waitrose shops, and supply chain network, the retailer’s largest ever seasonal recruitment effort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The surge in hiring reflects JLP’s anticipation of a bustling “golden quarter,” which spans the last three months of the year and the January sales period.

The retailer expects around 30 million visitors to its John Lewis stores during this time, while its warehouses prepare to dispatch more than two deliveries every second.

To keep up with the festive frenzy, the company is bolstering its front-line teams and logistics staff alike.

(Photo: Miles Willis/Getty Images for New West End Company) | Getty Images

Breaking down the roles: 3,000 seasonal positions are available across 35 John Lewis stores, 8,500 roles within Waitrose shops, and nearly 2,200 in warehouses and the wider supply chain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Positions range from shop floor assistants helping customers find the perfect gift, to warehouse operatives ensuring online orders arrive on time, roles that are crucial to keeping the festive season running smoothly.

Jo Rackham, JLP’s Chief People Officer, said: “We’ve invested heavily to set ourselves up for a great golden quarter, but our excellent service also relies on having brilliant partners on hand, whenever and wherever our customers need them.

“Whether helping our customers find the perfect gift for a loved one, or the show-stopper for their Christmas lunch, our seasonal teams play a huge role in spreading the festive magic.

“They’re rewarding roles, at one of the most exciting times of year to work in retail.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A unique feature of working at John Lewis is its “partner” model. All employees are co-owners of the business, sharing in profits and having a say in how the company is run.

While staff have missed out on an annual bonus for the past three years, Chairman Jason Tarry has pledged to reinstate the payments as soon as the business is in a position to do so.

How to apply for Christmas jobs at John Lewis

Applying is straightforward. Visit the JLP careers website, browse seasonal roles by location or department, and submit an online application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You’ll typically need to provide a CV and complete a short questionnaire outlining your experience and availability.

Some roles may involve a brief interview, either in person or virtually. Early applications are encouraged, as demand is high and many positions fill quickly.

Whether you’re looking for a temporary festive adventure, extra income, or a chance to join one of Britain’s most iconic retailers, JLP’s Christmas recruitment drive is the perfect opportunity to experience the magic of the season first-hand.

Are you job-hunting? To view thousands of roles available right now, visit the JobsToday website.