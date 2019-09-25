'Jobs will be created' as Preston roadworks near the M6 rumble on

Four months of ongoing roadworks near a busy Preston motorway junction will help provide for the needs of two new ‘gas to energy’ conversion plants.

Work is currently taking place in Bluebell Way near junction 31a of the M6 to strengthen the National Grid in Preston.

Congestion in Bluebell Way

Contractors from Green Frog Connect are installing a new 33,000 volt connection to a substation.

The work is set to last until mid-January as part of work to bring two gas to energy conversion plants to Red Scar Industrial Estate.

It was initially reported that the work was to allow the planned Longridge Road Energy Centre to export power to the grid, but it has since been made clear this is not the case, and the energy centre has no involvement.

Andrew Roberts, managing director at Tustin – which manages Red Scar Industrial Estate – said: “These two gas-to-energy sites will be created at Red Scar and run by two different companies.”

Tustin could not confirm when the two energy plants would open, only that the roadworks are the start of the process of them coming to Preston.

Mr Roberts added: “One of the sites is for emergencies when there is a power dip in the grid. It’s for the benefit of everyone. The other is fairly similar.”

In times of non-emergency, the two sites will also export power to the National Grid.

“It’s creating lots of jobs with both sites ongoing and lots of people in both,” Mr Roberts said.

“It’s another box ticked.”