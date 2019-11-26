Jobs created as Lancashire granite firm takes over former Alstom building in Preston

Have your say

A Lancashire company is set to move into a landmark Preston building near the docks.

Granite House is to take over the former Alstom train parts plant in Strand Road.

The firm,based at Banks, near Southport, employs more than 50 people and specialises in bespoke granite and quartz work surfaces .

Bosses plan for Strand Road to be the main site, with a presence retained at Banks.

A number of jobs and apprenticeships are expected to be created in Preston.

Granite House was launched by owner Arif Dawood in Southport in 2005.

It has since grown rapidly resulting in work not only being carried out for prestigious kitchen showrooms and housing developers throughout the UK but for exclusive names such as Harrods, Tottenham Hotspur’s new football stadium and hospitality suites at Wimbledon Tennis Club.

It has now outgrown its existing site and has made the decision to move to a 40,000 sq ft central factory unit in Preston.

Granite House now turns over around £5m a year.

Arif Dawood, who lives in the Preston area, said he knew the site well and had always dreamed of once occupying it.

Its location, ease of access by road and rail and high profile in the area was a winning combination.

“It’s the perfect site,” he said.

“The site is better than the once we have at the moment ent and given the thousands of vehicles that pass it every day it’s a wonderful location.”

Arif said : “We have a wonderful team at Granite House and we are going to be looking for new staff in different areas and we will be advertising shortly.”

The firm is set to move into the new site next year.

The former Alstom train parts plant, which had been in the sector for 120 years, went up for rent earlier this year.

It had been empty since 2018 when Alstom, which used to service the Virgin Pendolino trains, moved its traction work to Widnes leaving around 200 people in limbo.

Before French headquartered Alstom took over, the building was part of the GEC Traction group and prior to that English Electric and Dick Kerr and Co from 1897.