Javid 'must deliver on his promises in Budget'

Business chiefs in Lancashire have told Chancellor Sajid Javid it is time to deliver on his promises in the coming Budget.

Mr Javid has announced that the first Budget of the new government will take place on Wednesday March 11.

Today the Chancellor provided an economic update to Cabinet colleagues before updating Parliament during Treasury oral questions.

During a visit to the new £350 million Trafford Park tram line project in Manchester, the Chancellor said: “People across the country have told us that they want change.

“With this Budget we will unleash Britain’s potential – uniting our great country, opening a new chapter for our economy and ushering in a decade of renewal.”

Babs Murphy, Chief Executive of the North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce said: “This is an opportunity for the newly elected Government to demonstrate it really has listened to businesses.

“It is also a chance for the Conservatives to deliver on their election promises, in particular the fundamental reform of business rates.

“We expect a budget that will stimulate growth and boost confidence with the introduction of a package of fiscal measures to ease the weight of up front business costs and to act as a means in which to lift investment.”

The Blackpool-based FSB welcomed the Budget and tweeted: “a great opportunity to see through election promises for small businesses.”

Business has been frustrated by Brexity uncertainty, which industry leaders has led to stifled investment and growth,

Now the date for leaving the EU is set at January 31, they hope for stability and certainty.

The Budget will prioritise the environment, and build on recent announcements to boost spending on public services and tackle the cost of living.

The launch of the Budget process means that individuals, interest groups and representative bodies can now submit a Budget representation to HM Treasury to comment on government policy and/or suggest new policy.