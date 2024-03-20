Jam Coding win Red Rose Award for Commitment to Skills
Since 2011, The Red Rose Awards have been hosted annually to promote the success and achievements of businesses across Lancashire.
Explaining why they chose Jam Coding to win the award, the judges said, “Jam Coding demonstrated a clear commitment to the upskilling of the future generation.
They’ve identified a gap in primary education and developed a fun and engaging curriculum to train hundreds of teachers on how to teach computing.”
Jam Coding was established in Blackburn, Lancashire in 2014 when the company’s director noticed that young people were leaving primary schools disengaged with computing and lacking adequate digital skills.
National director Roger Grogan, who is a teacher by profession said, “Digital skills are life skills, and they will play a huge role in our children’s futures. Yet the national computing curriculum does not reflect that.
That’s why the work we are doing is so important. We are injecting life into primary school computing education whilst upskilling young people, teachers and our own staff in the process.”
In 2023, Jam Coding launched their now multi-award winning computing curriculum and learning platform that they believe will prepare young people for a digital future.
“Our learning platform not only gives teachers subject-specialist continual professional development, but it also gives young people crucial employability skills,” Roger continued.
“The impact of this will be huge; it will ripple through communities and create brighter futures for everyone.
We are thrilled to be making a difference in Lancashire and across the UK, and equally thrilled that our hard work is being recognised.”
This huge win comes just a month after the company’s curriculum was awarded ‘gold’ by the Learning and Performance Institute.
Jen Talbot, Learning and Development Manager and also a teacher by profession added, “It has been a great year for Jam Coding!
We would like to thank The Red Rose Awards and Lancashire Business View for this encouraging recognition. It has definitely spurred us on to keep providing this much-needed service that is revolutionising primary school computing education.”