With awards up for grabs in 20 categories, 160 finalists will soon discover if their bids for glory have been successful.

The big night takes place in the atmospheric surroundings of the Blackpool Tower Ballroom, the stunning Victorian-era dance hall that has been an annual feature on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing since 2010.

More than 1,000 guests and dignitaries will attend the ceremony, now in its 16th year.

As well as the awards presentations, the evening will feature a sumptuous dinner prepared by Campbell and Rowley, yet-to-be-revealed star entertainment, and an after party hosted by Smooth Radio Northwest, with table centres by Margaret Mason adding to the sense of occasion.

Babs Murphy, chief executive at the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce that organises the BIBAs, said she can't wait: "Friday night's awards ceremony is the culmination of months of hard work by the whole Chamber team, and I'd like to thank them all for the effort that has again gone in to making the BIBAs a success again in 2023.

"I love the glamour and glitz of the ceremony, but I love the reactions from the winners even more as they walk on stage to collect their awards. That's what I'm looking forward to the most and why I can't wait for Friday to get here.

"Twenty richly deserved winners will be announced at the ceremony. Between them, they represent all that's great about doing business in Lancashire, from the plucky start-ups to the established, global brands. It's important to recognise and celebrate the hard-working, innovative and entrepreneurial talent we have in the county, and that's what we'll be doing in just a few days from now."

As a reminder, the finalists in the various categories are:

Business of the Year

Barnfield Construction

Bowland Inns & Hotels

HOOFCOUNT

Leyland Trucks

M M Acquisitions

Senator Group

Standfast & Barracks

Tower Employment Services

Medium Business of the Year

Adlington Group

Coolkit

Inspire Youth Zone

Mi3

Royal Sanders

Service Care Solutions

Standfast & Barracks

Tower Employment Services

Small Business of the Year

CLIFTON HOMECARE

Aspire UK Interiors

HOOFCOUNT

QA Scheme Support Services

Scope Fire & Security

Serconnect

Spencer Clarke Group

Suresite Group

Micro Business of the Year

Arthurs Of Aughton

Catering Elite

Flamingo Associates

Four Seasons Glamping

NORI HR And Employment Law

Paisley Training and Consultancy

The Small Business Academy

Winckley 263

Start Up Business of the Year

(Crank Works T/A) Hercules Resin Tools

Ecoeyes UK

Four Seasons Glamping

HEIR Education

Hope's Therapy Dogs

HSE Advice UK

Sales Geek Blackburn

Voice It! Podcast Agency

Employer of the Year

Buzz Education (trading name - Company name is Direct Education )

CLIFTON HOMECARE

Melling Performance Springs .

QA Scheme Support Services

Senator International

Service Care Solutions

Spencer Clarke Group

The Boathouse Youth

Global Business of the Year

HOOFCOUNT

Levity Crop Science

Melling Performance Springs .

Senator International

Sovereign Beverage Company

Standfast & Barracks

VetPlus

VisionsLive

Service Business of the Year

Becketts FS

CLIFTON HOMECARE

HEIR Salon

ICG

NW Recruitment Services

Orca

Scope Fire & Security

Suresite

Manufacturer of the Year

Coolkit

HOOFCOUNT

Leyland Trucks

Melling Performance Springs

Scentish

Senator

Standfast & Barracks

The Vita Group

Green Business of the Year

Equestrian Surfaces

Hedgerow Luxury Glamping

IoT Horizon

Making Energy Greener

RKMS Group

Senator International

STORTEC Engineering

The Vita Group

Construction Business of the Year

PININGTON

Barnfield Construction

DEPHER CIC

HPA Architects

Mahoney Contracts

Serconnect

STORTEC Engineering

Wareing Buildings

Leisure & Tourism Business of the Year

1842 & Ivory Tower

Bowland Inns & Hotels

Southport-Golf Academy

Lytham St Annes Spitfire Display Team , (The Spitfire Visitor Centre)

Panache Cruises

The Lawrence Hotel

The Secret Garden Glamping

Digital & Marketing Business of the Year

Complete.

EXP (EXPERIENCE EXP )

GrowTraffic

ICG

Red-Fern Media

Standfast & Barracks

StudioLWD

VisionsLive

Community Business of the Year

DEPHER CIC

HAPPA- Horses and Ponies Protection Association

Inspire Youth Zone

Lancashire BME Network

Rainbow Hub NW

Recycling Lives Charity

The Boathouse Youth

The JJeffect CIC

Family Business of the Year

1842 & Ivory Tower

Becketts FS

Equestrian Surfaces

M M Acquisitions

PININGTON

Scentish

Fab Home Interiors

Suresite Group

Professional Service Business of the Year

Adlington Law

Becketts FS

DT Information Governance

Eventus Recruitment Group

HPA Architects

James Scott Associates

Kasion Accounting Solutions

Paisley Training and Consultancy

Scale Up Business of the Year

Adlington Group

LCM Environmental Services

Scope Fire & Security

Serconnect

Sovereign Beverage Company

Standfast & Barracks

STORTEC Engineering

TransformHub

Innovative Business of the Year

Hercules Resin Tools

Adlington Welding Supplies (Adlington Group)

Airframe Designs

IoT Horizon

Levity Crop Science

Melling Performance Springs .

TransformHub

ULSOCO UnLimited

Apprentice Team of the Year

CLIFTON HOMECARE

Graham Engineering

HAPPA- Horses and Ponies Protection Association

Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Leyland Trucks

Preston College

Service Care Solutions

WEC Group

Education Establishment of the Year

Blackburn College

Cardinal Newman College

Creativity Works Preston

Highfurlong School

Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Myerscough College and University Centre

Preston College

Rosscon Training