IOD launches search for England's Directors of the Year
The Director of the Year Awards celebrate England’s most outstanding leadership talent and are open to all senior decision-makers who are helping build a better world through business.
The awards showcase the achievements of business leaders across seven refreshed areas of excellence, including three new categories celebrating business Growth, Turnaround and People.
These categories recognise the contribution of business leaders who have demonstrated exceptional leadership in driving growth, in steering a struggling business through significant challenges and establishing an inclusive culture where everyone can success and flourish.
The Director of the Year shortlist will be announced in July with a national awards ceremony to follow in Birmingham in November.
The award categories are:
Aspiring
Growth
Innovation
Sustainability
People
Turnaround
Global
The Director of the Year Awards will be judged by a respected panel of experts drawn from IoD members, Chartered Directors, the business community and past winners.
Jonathan Geldart, Director General of the IoD, said: “Inspirational and talented directors are vital to the success of the UK.
“As a country, we excel at entrepreneurship and innovation but continuing worldwide political instability and low economic confidence compel directors to be ever more resourceful and draw on all their skills and experience.
“Our prestigious awards are an opportunity to come together to recognise individuals who meet the highest standards of leadership in the business, public and third sectors and I look forward to celebrating success with our winners in the autumn.”
Entries and nominations can be made at: England Director of the Year Awards | Institute of Directors
Entries close in May.