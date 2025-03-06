IOD launches search for England's Directors of the Year

The Institute of Directors has launched its search to find the stars of business and leadership in England.

The Director of the Year Awards celebrate England’s most outstanding leadership talent and are open to all senior decision-makers who are helping build a better world through business.

The awards showcase the achievements of business leaders across seven refreshed areas of excellence, including three new categories celebrating business Growth, Turnaround and People.

These categories recognise the contribution of business leaders who have demonstrated exceptional leadership in driving growth, in steering a struggling business through significant challenges and establishing an inclusive culture where everyone can success and flourish.

The IoD is a thriving membership community, providing directors with professional development, valuable connections and influence.

The Director of the Year shortlist will be announced in July with a national awards ceremony to follow in Birmingham in November.

The award categories are:

Aspiring

Growth

Innovation

Sustainability

People

Turnaround

Global

The Director of the Year Awards will be judged by a respected panel of experts drawn from IoD members, Chartered Directors, the business community and past winners.

Jonathan Geldart, Director General of the IoD, said: “Inspirational and talented directors are vital to the success of the UK.

“As a country, we excel at entrepreneurship and innovation but continuing worldwide political instability and low economic confidence compel directors to be ever more resourceful and draw on all their skills and experience.

“Our prestigious awards are an opportunity to come together to recognise individuals who meet the highest standards of leadership in the business, public and third sectors and I look forward to celebrating success with our winners in the autumn.”

Entries and nominations can be made at: England Director of the Year Awards | Institute of Directors

Entries close in May.