Invincibles Stand at Deepdale to get new branding as Preston North End get set to take on Liverpool FC

Car leasing company Leasing Options has confirmed a multi-year partnership agreement with PNE as part of its postponed 30th year anniversary celebrations.

The firm joins Preston North End as a top tier partner and takes sponsorship of one of the club’s stands within the stadium. The all-new branding ‘Sponsored by Leasing Options’ for The Invincibles Pavilion will be unveiled at the forthcoming Liverpool EFL cup game.

As part of the agreement, and Leasing Options’ ongoing commitment to grassroots sport, the company will also become official partner of the Preston North End Community and Education Trust’s Kicks football programme.

The Invincibles Pavilion at Deepdale is getting new sponsorship from Leasing Options

Mike Thompson, chief Operating officer at Leasing Options, said: “We’re so pleased to finally unveil some of our exciting plans to celebrate our delayed 30th anniversary – especially announcing this partnership with Preston North End.

“As a club, Preston North End is a great example of football and everything the beautiful game stands for. It’s known for being the home of some of football’s true legends – Sir Tom Finney, Bill Shankly and Tommy Docherty – to be able to associate with such a legendary club is fantastic and something we are truly proud of. To have our name and branding adorning this stand is a proud moment for our business.

“Leasing Options has been partnering with various sports clubs over the years, including Lancashire Cricket Club, St Helens Rugby Club and the Lancashire FA grassroots football club of the year Moss Bank Football Club.

"This latest partnership further cements our commitment and passion of supporting grassroots sport and ultimately investing in the future.”

Mike Thompson of Leasing Options

As part of this partnership, Leasing Options will have its presence widely across every element of the club including, inside and outside stadium signage, branding running along the LED boards surrounding the perimeter of the pitch and features within the match day programme.