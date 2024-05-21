Investing in apprenticeship programmes are huge benefit to the economy, says BIBAs sponsor
BAE Systems has established itself as a cornerstone in apprenticeship and graduate programmes, renowned throughout the region.
Employing thousands of apprentices every year, the company has prided itself on passing on decades of experience through its ranks to form the next generation of engineers, HR professionals and project managers amongst other professions.
For eight consecutive years, BAE Systems has proudly sponsored the Apprentice Team of the Year award at the Be Inspired Business Awards (BIBAs).
This enduring partnership reflects BAE Systems' dedication to fostering young talent and entrepreneurship in the region. Their sponsorship empowers the BIBAs to showcase the accomplishments of aspiring apprentices and inspire the future generation of business leaders.
A spokesperson for BAE Systems said: “Once again, we are delighted to be sponsoring the BIBAs Apprentice Team of the Year award which recognizes individuals or teams who exhibit exceptional dedication to their ongoing development, while also making a positive impact for their employer and wider community.
“Our apprenticeship schemes help bridge the gap between education and work, supporting the next generation into roles which are the future of our company. We’re pleased to support the BIBAs in recognising apprentices across the region that are excelling in their field and taking charge of their future, as well as demonstrating to employers the invaluable benefits they can gain by investing in apprenticeship programmes."
