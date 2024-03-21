Introducing the Future of Exhibition Displays: Exhibition Lightboxes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Display Wizard specialise in providing high-quality display and exhibition solutions. Based in Preston Lancashire, they offer an extensive range of display stands, banners, and exhibition services across the UK.

LED light boxes are unique display solutions that enhance your brand's visibility through the use of backlit graphics. In the competitive world of trade show advertising, a display light box helps you stand out from the crowd by ensuring your message outshines the competition.

Although lightbox displays have been around for years, The BIG LEDUP system has a number of features which elevate it from the competition. Whilst most systems on the market max out at 3 meters in width and 2.5 meters in height, the BIG LEDUP offers configurations up to 5 meters wide and 2.98 meters tall allowing for large-scale exhibits. For those with even bigger ambitions, a 6-meter starter kit is available, expandable up to a massive 10 metres in width.

LED Light Boxes

These systems help businesses stand out at events through the use of the unique OSRAM® LED lighting system built into the frame sections. While other backlit systems feature OSRAM® LEDs, the BIG LEDUP system utilises more LEDs per metre and features LED modules with a higher lumen count, resulting in up to 75% more brightness.

Modularity is a big part of the appeal of the BIG LEDUP system. It's designed to adapt to your needs, offering unlimited configurations by the utilisation of extension modules and by joining multiple frames together, with height adjustments to match. There are a number of unique bolt-on accessories available such as a door system, archway kit, curtain rail, shelves, brochure holders and even a TV Mount. This flexibility means that whether you're at a small business event or a sprawling international trade show, your display can be tailored to fit perfectly. What’s more, with the option to replace your graphics with ease, the stand can be re-used time-and-time again.

Safety and compliance are paramount, and the BIG LEDUP system leads the way with full system certifications, including CE, TUV, LVD and RoHS. Unlike other systems where only components might be certified, BIG LEDUP ensures the entire system meets the highest standards of safety and environmental responsibility.

Peter Symonds, Display Wizard's director, shares his enthusiasm: "We're thrilled to launch the BIG LEDUP system, a true innovation in the exhibition space. Its modularity, size options, and robust design set a new standard in the industry. We believe it offers our clients the flexibility, durability, and peace of mind they need to create truly impactful displays."