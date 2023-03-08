An International Women's Day Conference was held at Preston North End FC today (Wednesday, March 8) to help support, empower and promote female entrepreneurship.

Hosted by Pink Link, a network for women in business, the International Women’s Day Conference brought together supporters of female entrepreneurship at Deepdale Stadium for a day full of networking opportunities, masterclasses, exhibitions, guest speakers and a three course lunch by Heathcotes.

Guest speakers on the day were Maggie Oliver, a former Detective Constable with the Greater Manchester Police who was the whistleblower for the Rochdale child sex scandal, and the ‘queen’ of haulage, Sandra Cottam-Shea of SCS Logistics.

Sponsored by the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund, entrepreneurs from across the region were invited to take part in the event to celebrate gender equality. Backed by the United Nations, this year’s IWD theme, #EmbraceEquity, is a collective call to action for a fair and equal world for women where these beliefs are implemented in both community and business.

Speaking before the event, Coral Horn, founder of Pink Link said “International Women’s Day brings together business leaders and entrepreneurs from all sectors to share ideas, explore collaborations and be inspired! We’re inviting organisations who stand against bias, stereotypes, and discrimination, who want to work towards a world where difference is valued and celebrated to join us.”

One attendee, Theodora Newman, the Policy and Strategy Manager at the British Business Bank, said: “Greater support to female entrepreneurs and unlocking their untapped potential is a priority for the financial services industry and for the wider UK economy. When we invest in and support female-led businesses, we not only level the playing field and create a more equitable society, but we also reap the economic benefits of tapping into a wider pool of talent and ideas.

“The Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund’s equity fund managers are signatories of the UK Government’s Investing in Women Code, a drive to improve female entrepreneurs access to finance from the financial services sector. Whilst we’ve seen an increase in female-led businesses over the past few years, there is still a long way to go in creating a more diverse and inclusive business ecosystem.”

Take a look at the scenes from the event below:

