Jaydee is operations director at Community and Business Partners. She joined the not-for-profit organisation eight years ago after a successful career in HR and recruitment.

Jaydee joins IoD Lancashire’s leadership team as an ambassador. Ambassadors enable greater connectivity, create influence and drive professional development opportunities while giving the Institute its all-important local voice.

Her appointment comes a month after the Institute of Directors appointed Media analyst Steph Bridgeman from Experienced Media Analysts as an ambassador, to drive greater connectivity with members as part of the IOD’s plan to increase its presence in Lancashire following the easing of pandemic restrictions.

CBP, based in Blackburn, provides business support, mentoring and coaching on a local, national and global level while making an impact on local communities and the environment through food distribution, diverting perceived waste from landfill and many other initiatives.

Jaydee was recently named in the Lancashire Business View Top 20, Recognising Lancashire Women of Impact. She is also a trustee of Pendleside Hospice.

Jaydee said: “I am excited to join the IoD Lancashire team and look forward to working with colleagues to build a programme of activity that supports directors and enhances our local economy.”

IoD Lancashire chair Martyn Jones said: “It is a real pleasure to welcome Jaydee to our team.