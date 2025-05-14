InstaVolt brings even faster EV charging to the Lake District with major Windermere upgrade

The UK’s leading public EV charging network has unveiled a significant upgrade and expansion to its existing EV charging hub at Booths supermarket in Windermere.

As part of the site enhancement, InstaVolt has upgraded four of the original chargers to 160 kWh and installed eight new ultra-rapid 160 kWh chargers – bringing the total number of charging units at the location to 12.

This investment reflects InstaVolt’s continued commitment to supporting the UK’s domestic travel infrastructure and increasing access to rapid EV charging in tourist hotspots.

The Windermere hub, originally opened in 2019, is part of InstaVolt’s long-standing partnership with Booths, the northern retailer known for its commitment to sustainability.

With multiple live charging locations across Booths locations, the collaboration offers a proven model of how retail and infrastructure partnerships can drive forward regional carbon reduction and low-emission transport.

Simon Smith, Chief Commercial Officer at InstaVolt, said: “We’re proud to enhance our EV charging presence in such a beautiful and busy location.

“Windermere is a gateway to the Lake District – one of the UK’s most visited national parks – and by expanding this hub, we’re supporting both everyday drivers and the influx of holidaymakers that come to enjoy the area’s shops, amenities and stunning scenery.

“This is just one of many strategically located sites we operate across the UK to support local communities, tourists and commuters alike.”

Ranked the UK’s most reliable public EV charging network, InstaVolt’s chargers offer a simple, contactless experience, are available 24/7 and are compatible with every EV model on the market.

All electricity supplied through InstaVolt’s chargers comes from 100% renewable sources, underscoring the company's commitment to sustainability.

Nigel Murray, Managing Director at Booths, added: “Our partnership with InstaVolt aligns perfectly with our sustainability aims and offers meaningful, practical services for our customers. We're proud that sites like Windermere help lead the way in making EV charging more accessible across the Northwest.”

With the Lake District a top destination for staycations and summer road trips, the expanded site provides a welcome boost to the region’s low-carbon travel network – and a replicable blueprint for other retailers looking to support electric vehicle infrastructure.