News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Head warns parents of potential teen knife fights
Boy, 10, named after tragic electric shock death at hotel
Escaped prisoner had terrorist-style nail bomb and gun in town centre
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison

Insolvency-related activity rises by 23% in North West

Insolvency-related activity in the North West rose by 23% in August compared to the same month last year, according to new research from R3, the UK's insolvency and restructuring trade body.
By Pauline RawsterneContributor
Published 14th Sep 2023, 11:43 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

R3's analysis of data provided by Creditsafe shows there were 409 insolvency-related activities in the region during August, up from 332 in August 2022.

Last month’s figure was the highest since March this year, when there were 476 insolvency-related activities, and the second highest since March 2022, when the number peaked at 815, coinciding with a relaxation in the rules preventing creditors pursuing debts through the courts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The figures include all insolvency-related activity including insolvency procedures and processes.

Fran Henshaw, North West chair of R3. Photo: Beever and StruthersFran Henshaw, North West chair of R3. Photo: Beever and Struthers
Fran Henshaw, North West chair of R3. Photo: Beever and Struthers
Most Popular

Fran Henshaw, North West chair of R3 and Head of Corporate Recovery and Insolvency at Beever and Struthers, said: "The year-on-year rise in insolvency-related activity reflects the challenges facing businesses, but it is particularly worrying to see such a marked rise in August which is traditionally a quieter holiday period.

“Companies are facing challenges from all sides, with inflation and the rise in interest rates pushing up costs, and consumers reining in their spending due to the cost of living crisis. Even well-managed businesses which were previously profitable may not be immune to such pressures.

"In the current economy it is particularly important that directors look out for warning signs like declining sales or cashflow problems and seek professional advice at an early stage. By doing so, they will have options open to them and a much better chance of being able to turn the business around.”

Related topics:North West