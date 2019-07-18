Inside one Preston craft store's Christmas extravaganza – happening in JULY

It may be 20 degrees Celsius, with very little cloud in sight and barbecues taking place every other day.

But don’t tell that to one Preston business – which is already gearing up for the festive season with a weekend of yuletide joy lined up to celebrate all things Christmas.

Lisa Chattell at Inspirations Christmas in July showcase (JPIMedia)

Five months before Santa visits, craft superstore Inspirations has launched its four-day Christmas in July extravaganza at its headquarters at the Capitol Centre Retail Park off Winery Lane in Walton-le-Dale.

The free event, which runs until Sunday (July 21), will feature demonstrations from craft celebrities showcasing brand new Christmas ranges, including TV presenter and author Debbie Shore.

Store owner Ann Newhouse, who also organised the day last year, said: "We love engaging the crafting community and fostering a sense of community spirit and well-being through our events and people of all ages are welcome, no matter your skill level."

Children’s book illustrator and designer for Pink Ink Stamps and Stencils, Anne-Marie Catterall, will also be present.

Hazel Kenny at Inspirations Christmas in July showcase (JPIMedia)

A spokesman for Inspirations parent company, Hunkydory Group Ltd, said: "As well as inspiring crafters who start their Christmas projects early on in the year, the event organiser’s hope to foster a sense of community spirit and promote the mental health and well-being benefits of crafting, which were most recently evidenced in the BBC Great British Creativity Test

"The research revealed that creative activities can be effectively used as coping mechanisms to control emotions and alleviate stress."