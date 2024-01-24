Inside Blackpool's child-friendly play cafe Sweet Treatment with a ball pool and fun science lab
Watch our video of toddlers having a ball inside Blackpool's affordable stay-and-play cafe which is full of role play activities.
The family-friendly venue, on Talbot Road, offers a place where parents can enjoy a moment's peace without having to bribe the little-ones to sit still.
The cafe, which opened in summer 2023, has a range of indoor play areas - including role play activities, a ball pool and a fun science lab!
Kathryn Titman, cafe owner, said: "We have a science and medical theme, but every month we offer a different theme to keep kids interested. This month is Jurassic January, next month is Love To Travel."
There is also a sensory room and toys for tiny tots - as well as educational activities for older children.
"The idea is that you can bring the whole family, and older ones don't feel left out. We have a wheel of misfortune where you can find out how you might have died in Victorian times."
Kathryn admits this sounds a bit gruesome but she's not trying to scare the kids. "It's how you get them interested. They find it fascinating, that's why Horrible Histories was so successful."
Opening times and up-to date pricing is available on the Sweet Treatment Facebook Page.