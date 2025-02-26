Inscape Interiors secures range of education and commercial projects

Commercial washrooms manufacture and fit-out specialist Inscape Interiors has landed a flurry of new projects across the UK spanning the education and commercial sectors.

The Lancashire-based company has been appointed by Vinci Construction to install washroom facilities at the new £40m Radcliffe Hub in Bury. The state-of-the-art scheme aims to revitalise the town centre and serve as a central hub for local leisure initiatives.

Meanwhile, Kier Construction has appointed Inscape to provide washroom packages for the second building on the University of Huddersfield’s £250m National Health Innovation Campus. The project will contribute to the improved health and wellbeing of local communities and enhance educational facilities for healthcare students.

Wynne Construction has selected Inscape to provide washroom packages at Sunnyside Wellness Village in Bridgend, a development of 59 affordable homes and a three-storey health centre that includes a GP practice, dental services, and a pharmacy.

Inscape has also been appointed by Bam Construction to install washroom facilities at the refurbished Victoria Building at Blackburn College, which is set to become a central hub for education, innovation, and community engagement.

Gary Wynne, managing director at Inscape, said: “We’re proud to have been entrusted to work on these hugely important construction projects that will deliver a wide range of community and social value benefits. Our longstanding relationships with these contractors allow us to understand their operations and deliver bespoke packages that best meets their needs.

“From state-of-the-art educations buildings to innovative town centre developments, these projects will deliver vital social value benefits and have a positive impact within their communities for years to come.”

Inscape has also been appointed by Tilbury Douglas for work at Beacon Academy in Lincolnshire.

The redevelopment of Beacon Academy includes a new three-story secondary school building and the refurbishment of an existing block, offering classrooms and specialised facilities for special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

