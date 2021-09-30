INDUSTRY COMMENT: The end of furlough, what employees can expect next

Shedding more light on what the end of furlough means for employment in the UK – Simon Bell, founder of www.careermap.co.uk – commented: “The furlough scheme has provided employers and employees alike with a great sense of security during one of the toughest periods the UK has had to face. Whilst the scheme has provided many monetary benefits, it ending without businesses having fully recovered sparks the question of just how many companies will be able to return to paying all of their staff solely on their own.

“It’s likely many companies will not be able to pay their employees for full time work, which for many people means their sole source of income is about to be cut. Industries such as travel and hospitality have been the hardest hit, and it’s uncertain whether they are in a strong enough position to return to paying all their staff full time.”

“In a more positive light, the ending of the furlough scheme has arrived at a time when there is a record number of job vacancies. For anyone who is uncertain which pathway to take post-furlough, receiving career advice from experts about possible alternative pathways could be the best option.

"Career experts can provide up to date, industry information, and match jobs or career pathways to suit each individual and their skill set. It’s a more personal, bespoke approach to job seeking and one that can provide support and guidance at a stressful time, which – for many people who don’t have support from friends or family – can lead to poor decision making.