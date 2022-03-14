Shortlist for the first ever Lancashire Apprenticeship Awards is revealed
The shortlist for the inaugural Lancashire Apprenticeship Awards has been published.
The event, which has been organised by the Lancashire Post, aims to provide a platform to recognise, reward and celebrate our apprentices and employers, organisations and institutions across our wonderful Red Rose county.
We have had a fantastic response to our appeal for nominations and all our shortlisted nominees shown below will be invited to a glittering awards gala celebration dinner at AFC Fylde Football Club, Mill Farm Sports Village, Wesham, Preston, PR4 3JZ on Thursday 31 st March where the winners will be announced in each category.
Tickets for the awards presentation evening – which will consist of a drinks reception, three-course meal, live entertainment are available to purchase for just £55 per person (Booking fee and VAT applies). To book your tickets, visit www.lancashireapprenticeshipawards.co.uk
SHORTLISTED NOMINEES:
Construction//Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year
Kurtus Cartmell, Integral Designs
Matt Winstone, Blackburn College, Places for People
Business and Law Apprentice of the Year
Sponsored by Myerscough College
Mia Finley, Danbro
Maddy Carroll, Lantei Ltd
Higher or Degree Apprentice of the Year
Sponsored by VEKA PLC
Melanie Embery
Paul Coward
Rachael Hart
Registered Nursing Degree Apprenticeship
Diversity and Inclusion Programme
Sponsored by Porsche Centre Preston
NowSkills It Apprenticeships
Progress Housing Group
Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year
Sponsored by BAXI Heating
Dominic Cunliffe, BAE Systems
Ellis Hurst, Elite Linen
Lorria Talbot, Electricity North West Limited
Scott Ramsbottom, Kepak, Kirkham Ltd
Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year
Sponsored by NOWSKILLS IT Apprenticeships
Heather Berry
Lilly Ansbro
Michelle Pratt
Stefan Jarvis
Intermediate Apprentice of the Year
Sponsored by Lancashire Skills Employment Hub
Ashley Mercer
Cameron Barker
Chloe Johnson
Jenna Jones
Matthew Marriott
Large Business Employer
Kepak Kirkham Ltd
Lancashire County Council
Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
Specsavers Preston/Deepdale
Mentor of the Year
Melanie Embery
SME Employer of the Year
Sponsored by Blackpool and The Fylde College
Crowberry Consulting Ltd
Specsavers Preston/Deepdale
The Kickstart Scheme / Apprenticeship
Sponsored by Apprenticeship Ambassador Network NW
Sophie Lloyd
Sophie Morris
Tabitha Bell
Katie Saul
Training Programme of the Year
Sponsored by KEPAK Group
AAT Team
NLTG
NowSkills IT Apprenticeships
Themis