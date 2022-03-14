Shortlist for the first ever Lancashire Apprenticeship Awards is revealed

The event, which has been organised by the Lancashire Post, aims to provide a platform to recognise, reward and celebrate our apprentices and employers, organisations and institutions across our wonderful Red Rose county.

We have had a fantastic response to our appeal for nominations and all our shortlisted nominees shown below will be invited to a glittering awards gala celebration dinner at AFC Fylde Football Club, Mill Farm Sports Village, Wesham, Preston, PR4 3JZ on Thursday 31 st March where the winners will be announced in each category.

Apprentices in many different fields are in contention

Tickets for the awards presentation evening – which will consist of a drinks reception, three-course meal, live entertainment are available to purchase for just £55 per person (Booking fee and VAT applies). To book your tickets, visit www.lancashireapprenticeshipawards.co.uk

SHORTLISTED NOMINEES:

Construction//Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year

Kurtus Cartmell, Integral Designs

Matt Winstone, Blackburn College, Places for People

Business and Law Apprentice of the Year

Sponsored by Myerscough College

Mia Finley, Danbro

Maddy Carroll, Lantei Ltd

Higher or Degree Apprentice of the Year

Sponsored by VEKA PLC

Melanie Embery

Paul Coward

Rachael Hart

Registered Nursing Degree Apprenticeship

Diversity and Inclusion Programme

Sponsored by Porsche Centre Preston

NowSkills It Apprenticeships

Progress Housing Group

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year

Sponsored by BAXI Heating

Dominic Cunliffe, BAE Systems

Ellis Hurst, Elite Linen

Lorria Talbot, Electricity North West Limited

Scott Ramsbottom, Kepak, Kirkham Ltd

Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year

Sponsored by NOWSKILLS IT Apprenticeships

Heather Berry

Lilly Ansbro

Michelle Pratt

Stefan Jarvis

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year

Sponsored by Lancashire Skills Employment Hub

Ashley Mercer

Cameron Barker

Chloe Johnson

Jenna Jones

Matthew Marriott

Large Business Employer

Kepak Kirkham Ltd

Lancashire County Council

Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Specsavers Preston/Deepdale

Mentor of the Year

Melanie Embery

SME Employer of the Year

Sponsored by Blackpool and The Fylde College

Crowberry Consulting Ltd

Specsavers Preston/Deepdale

The Kickstart Scheme / Apprenticeship

Sponsored by Apprenticeship Ambassador Network NW

Sophie Lloyd

Sophie Morris

Tabitha Bell

Katie Saul

Training Programme of the Year

Sponsored by KEPAK Group

AAT Team

NLTG

NowSkills IT Apprenticeships