A black and gold themed ball was held to mark the fifth birthday of Padiham’s Lawrence Hotel.

The red carpet event was hosted by owner Michael Huckerby who left his role running an advertising agency in New York to open The Lawrence.

Guests enjoyed a sumptious four course meal followed by live entertainment. There was a raffle and auction which raised £1,500 for a local charity close to Michael’s heart that he is keeping under wraps at the moment.

Money will be raised throughout December and January and a surprise presentation will be made to the charity in the New Year.

The Lawrence came into being almost by accident when Michael ended up in Padiham while on his way to visit a friend in Clitheroe. He spotted an old bed and breakfast and was instantly captivated by it.